Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.50 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.14), with a volume of 52041 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.14).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £5.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,950.00 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 14.82.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Company Profile

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, antimony, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

