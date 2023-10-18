JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $233.00

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 233 ($2.85) and last traded at GBX 236.50 ($2.89), with a volume of 262468 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($2.94).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 267.57. The firm has a market cap of £195.10 million, a PE ratio of -3,900.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a current ratio of 0.16.

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 2.76 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23,333.33%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

