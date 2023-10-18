Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $5,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 512.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 119,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,896,000 after purchasing an additional 99,675 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 57,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,258,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $1,111,736.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $1,123,881.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 654,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,776,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,699 shares of company stock worth $39,938,857 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.14.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.18. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

