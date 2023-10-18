Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 9,119 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Morningstar worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Morningstar by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Morningstar by 70.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 9,100.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morningstar news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $88,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail S. Landis sold 580 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,960 shares of company stock worth $23,947,807 in the last 90 days. 39.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.50 and a beta of 1.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $163.28 and a one year high of $259.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $504.70 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 283.02%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

