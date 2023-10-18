Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $149.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 12,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $2,188,686.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,706,648.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock worth $10,584,084 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

