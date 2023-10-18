Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 114,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 74.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 16,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $1,815,817.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $112,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,767 in the last three months. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $116.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Recommended Stories

