Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $29.60 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.31.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

