Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

