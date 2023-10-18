Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Whirlpool by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.29. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $121.88 and a twelve month high of $160.74.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 29.70% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently -24.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Whirlpool from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WHR

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $2,863,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,842,313.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Whirlpool news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $858,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,143.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 20,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total value of $2,863,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares in the company, valued at $19,842,313.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.