Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,752 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ventas by 53.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

NYSE VTR opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.59, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.89 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 947.42%.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

