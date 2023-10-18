Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

