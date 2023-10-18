Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nomad Foods worth $5,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.76. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

