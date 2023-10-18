Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,311 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,417,963,000 after acquiring an additional 304,493,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after purchasing an additional 457,383 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after purchasing an additional 320,524 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after buying an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.31.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.83 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total transaction of $203,898.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730 shares of company stock worth $510,477. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

