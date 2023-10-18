Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter worth $40,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $51.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $55.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

