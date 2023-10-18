Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $31,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.1% in the second quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 17.1% during the second quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wedbush cut their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $160.37 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

