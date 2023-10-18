Achain Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Achain has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $163,895.01 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001908 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002914 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003430 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

