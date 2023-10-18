Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $12.24 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tenset has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $29,789.68 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset is a token. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,983,801 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is a technological hub specialising in blockchain. They aim to provide innovative young startups with the necessary tools to flourish, while connecting them with marketing and a global community through their launchpad.

10SET is a deflationary token based on the BNB chain. This utility token powers the diverse Tenset ecosystem acting as the native currency for all services. This includes access to the Tenset launchpad, Infinity Airdrop platform, and NFT Marketplace. To participate in launches users need to buy 10SET tokens and lock them from their private wallet. The supply of 10SET token is actively burned to reduce total supply.”

Tenset Token Trading

