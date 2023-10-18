Kaspa Self Reported Market Cap Tops $974.77 Million (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $974.77 million and approximately $14.43 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,141,332,796 coins and its circulating supply is 21,141,333,126 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,136,588,301.786804. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04703275 USD and is up 2.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $14,645,522.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

