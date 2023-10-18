MaidSafeCoin Trading 5.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MaidSafeCoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market cap of $93.93 million and $242.61 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MaidSafeCoin Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.

Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

Buying and Selling MaidSafeCoin

