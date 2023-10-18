AvocadoCoin Price Reaches $890.53 (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, AvocadoCoin has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and approximately $177.92 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be bought for about $890.53 or 0.03139864 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

