AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 263,100 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 291,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AssetMark Financial Stock Up 2.1 %

AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.95 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in AssetMark Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Stories

