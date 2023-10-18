Short Interest in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Drops By 9.7%

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,040,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 13,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,608,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,464 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth $37,083,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the fourth quarter worth $37,478,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,107,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,842,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNB has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.65 million. Research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -400.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

