First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the September 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSZ opened at $57.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $45.54 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 45.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $683,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 146.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 8,448 shares during the period.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

