Short Interest in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Expands By 13.6%

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the September 15th total of 2,420,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
DFLI opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. Dragonfly Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.
Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
