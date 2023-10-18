Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Short Interest Down 9.7% in September

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the September 15th total of 122,200 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Heliogen Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Heliogen has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.76.

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 852.32%.

In related news, major shareholder Nant Capital, Llc bought 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $47,766.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 946,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,141,324.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Heliogen in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heliogen during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Heliogen by 1,178.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Company Profile

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

