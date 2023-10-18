Filecoin Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $3.20 or 0.00011294 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $66.80 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,241,091 coins and its circulating supply is 458,898,188 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

