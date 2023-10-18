G999 Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, G999 has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $212.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00010891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002802 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

