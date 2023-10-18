Short Interest in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expands By 13.3%

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,683,979. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $201,477.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,072 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,557. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 116.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,747,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,707,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,569,000 after buying an additional 1,669,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5,962.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,252,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,060,000 after buying an additional 1,231,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens reduced their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 4.3 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.55. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.50 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

