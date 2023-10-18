42-coin (42) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.38 Million

42-coin (42) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. One 42-coin coin can currently be bought for $56,745.09 or 2.00074221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 42-coin has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and $23.15 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, 42-coin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00218503 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00013012 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00013840 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000443 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.
42-coin Coin Profile
42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 42-coin is 42-coin.org.
Buying and Selling 42-coin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “42USD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for 42-coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 42-coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.