Arbitrum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 18th. Arbitrum has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $115.45 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002784 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Arbitrum

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,275,000,000 tokens. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,275,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.7940526 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 536 active market(s) with $113,665,097.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

