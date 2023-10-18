DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Cap of $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 62% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 58.9% against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $0.24 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Memetic (MEME) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00142135 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00042955 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00012733 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003468 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000183 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

