Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Hits $17.37 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for $3.09 or 0.00010891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $17.37 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00032188 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022587 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 508,155,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 446,968,193 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

