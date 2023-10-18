Verasity Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $49.27 million and $7.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003489 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005335 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

