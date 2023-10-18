ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIS opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $17.88 and a 12-month high of $25.00.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Dividend Announcement

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1187 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

