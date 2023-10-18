Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 64,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 17,253 shares.The stock last traded at $68.94 and had previously closed at $67.89.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.36. The firm has a market cap of $632.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWB. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $6,559,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 59,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 421.1% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

