Contrasting Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) and Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Black Stone Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Northern Oil and Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Black Stone Minerals pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Northern Oil and Gas pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Stone Minerals has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Northern Oil and Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Black Stone Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.3% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.8% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Northern Oil and Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Stone Minerals $663.60 million 6.06 $476.48 million $2.52 7.10 Northern Oil and Gas $1.57 billion 2.41 $773.24 million $14.26 2.85

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Northern Oil and Gas’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Northern Oil and Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Black Stone Minerals. Northern Oil and Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Stone Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Black Stone Minerals and Northern Oil and Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northern Oil and Gas 0 1 7 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.07%. Northern Oil and Gas has a consensus price target of $50.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.88%. Given Northern Oil and Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Oil and Gas is more favorable than Black Stone Minerals.

Risk and Volatility

Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Black Stone Minerals and Northern Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Stone Minerals 75.74% 48.98% 34.72% Northern Oil and Gas 55.68% 57.03% 18.09%

Summary

Northern Oil and Gas beats Black Stone Minerals on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States. The company is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.