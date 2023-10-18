Comparing SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) & Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report) and SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sterling Check and SilverSun Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sterling Check alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Check $766.78 million 1.66 $19.41 million $0.02 661.50 SilverSun Technologies $44.99 million 0.38 -$280,000.00 $0.09 36.44

Sterling Check has higher revenue and earnings than SilverSun Technologies. SilverSun Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Sterling Check has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sterling Check and SilverSun Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67 SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Check currently has a consensus price target of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 27.42%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than SilverSun Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Check and SilverSun Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Check 0.34% 10.15% 5.30% SilverSun Technologies 0.94% 4.76% 2.24%

Summary

Sterling Check beats SilverSun Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Check

(Get Free Report)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SilverSun Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Check Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Check and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.