BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Purchases 14 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn bought 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($13.25) per share, with a total value of £151.90 ($185.54).

On Monday, August 14th, Charles Woodburn purchased 15 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,019 ($12.45) per share, with a total value of £152.85 ($186.70).

LON BA opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.13) on Wednesday. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,094 ($13.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,015.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.85. The company has a market capitalization of £32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,709.52, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,444.44%.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($12.83) to GBX 1,170 ($14.29) in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.05) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.44) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,076.57 ($13.15).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

