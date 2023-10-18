M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Posts Earnings Results

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.08, RTT News reports. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 26.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $124.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. M&T Bank has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $192.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

