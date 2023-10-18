Bertrand Bodson Buys 3,799 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 3,799 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,316 ($16.07) per share, with a total value of £49,994.84 ($61,066.13).
Keywords Studios Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of KWS opened at GBX 1,313 ($16.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,478.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,883.38. The stock has a market cap of £1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,627.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,262 ($15.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.33).
Keywords Studios Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.56%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Keywords Studios
Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.
