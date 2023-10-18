International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Raised by Tobam

Tobam raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Up 1.8 %

IFF stock opened at $67.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $118.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

