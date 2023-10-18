Tobam Acquires 3,792 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tobam raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,670 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.24.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $16.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.