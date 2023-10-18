Tiaa Fsb Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 112,973 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after purchasing an additional 348,169 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,990,000 after buying an additional 34,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,859,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,192,000 after buying an additional 196,741 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $94.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $75.70 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.64%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

