Tobam Has $182,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Tobam lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after buying an additional 120,350 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Shares of FAST opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.86. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

