Tobam Has $232,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Tobam raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 246.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 53.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 12.4% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,140,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 338,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 9.6% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 72,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.60.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

