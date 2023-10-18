Tobam Raises Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,387,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,666,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $747,791,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,184,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,550,000 after buying an additional 425,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $417.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.38 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $412.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total value of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at $552,447.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total transaction of $163,347.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $471.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

