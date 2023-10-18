Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 8,319 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,042,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $34.52 and a 52-week high of $65.97.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.