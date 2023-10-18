The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 324.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,541 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 3.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $37.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $57.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mosaic from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

