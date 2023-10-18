Credit Agricole S A Raises Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Allstate were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Allstate by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 1,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,706,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 110,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.64. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

