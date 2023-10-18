Tiaa Fsb Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 94,950.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,464,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96,362,586 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,045,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

